BGMEA urges US brand to source more apparels from BD



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (sitting left) and Assaf Safran, Vice-President (sourcing, production and compliance) of Jordache (sitting right) and their colleagues pose for photograph in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan requested the American clothing brand to collaborate with Bangladeshi apparel manufacturers to help them build their capabilities in producing garments which have high demand in the global market.

"As Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on diversifying products and upgrading technologies, global buyers like Jordache have the opportunity to work with the suppliers to develop innovative high-end products and source them. It would create a win-win situation for both sides," he said.

Faruque made the comments while exchanging views with Assaf Safran, vice-president (sourcing, production and compliance) of Jordache in Dhaka Monday.

David Toledo, director (production), Mary Perez, head of woven division of Jordache; Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, country manager of Jordache Bangladesh Liaison Office, Ashaab Adeeb Hassan, director of Giant Group, and SM Majedur Rahim, director of Giant Group, were also present at the meeting. �UNB







