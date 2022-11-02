Biman's Sylhet-Sharjah direct flights from Tuesday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will commence direct flights from Sylhet to Sharjah, the third-most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from Tuesday.

The decision was taken in this regard considering the convenience of the passengers, a Biman press release said on Monday.

Biman's flight BG-251 is scheduled to take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 08:45 PM (BST) then the flight will land at the Osmani International Airport, Sylhet at 09.30pm, after that the flight is scheduled to fly from Sylhet to Sharjah at 10.30pm and it will reach Sharjah at 02am (Local Time) on November 02. BSS









