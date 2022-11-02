Video
India’s Tata Steel delegation visits GPH Ispat plant

Published : Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 1: A delegation of Tata Steel Limited, India's leading steel manufacturing company visited GPH Ispat Factory at Kumira, Sitakund on Tuesday.
"Quantum Electric Arc Furnace technology-based steel manufacturing company, GPH Ispat is a reference plant. We have come to experience how they are making world class steel products with the state-of-the-art technology" Tata Steel head of Engineering (steel making) Santosh Kumar Maurya, said after visiting the plant.
They visited this world-class project under the supervision of Primetals Technologies, a world class engineering and plant construction company.
Additional Managing Director of GPH Ispat Mohammad Almas Shimul said  GPH has been playing an exemplary role in the steel sector at home and abroad. "We feel fortunate that the delegation of Tata Steel, which is famous in the world, visited our plant," he said.
The Tata delegation was informed about the overall aspects of this integrated plant including scrap procurement, oxygen plant and environment.
 Tata Steel Limited Senior Manager (Mills) Engineer Shaimpu Kumar, Senior Manager (D&E) Structural Tridip Mandal, Senior Manager (SMLP) Krishna Murari Choubey, Primetals Technologies Austria Vice President (Global Business Unit) Josef Gahleitner, Vice President (Plant Solutions) Stefan Fellner, Primatals India Vice President (Projects) Bhartendu Sharma, Primetals USA (BID Project) Manager Pieter Keyzer, GPH Ispat Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shovhon Mahbub Shahabuddin, Executive Director (Plant) Madani M Imtiaz Hossain, Media Advisor Ovik Osman and Head of Plant Dr S M Sumon were also present during the visit.


