Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:22 AM
Cabinet extends ban on tree-cutting until 2030

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry to extend the 'ban on cutting trees in the country's reserved and natural forests until 2030' in a bid to protect the biodiversity.
According to the decision of the Cabinet, trees in the reserved and natural forests cannot be cut until 2030. But trees in the social
    forests created under the social afforestation initiative can be cut.
The Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal at its regular weekly meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office at Tejgaon in Dhaka.
In the Monday's meeting, the Cabinet also approved the 'National Adaptation Plan (2023-2030)', 'Balumohal (Sand Quarry) and Soil Management (Amendment) Act, 2022', 'Essential Services Act, 2022' and the list of Public Holidays of the country for the year of 2023.
While briefing reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry placed the proposal. It was approved at the meeting. According to the meeting decision, trees in the reserved and natural forests cannot be cut until 2030. But trees in social forests can be cut."
As per the previous decision taken by the Cabinet in August, 2016, there has been a ban on cutting trees in the country's reserved and natural forests till 2022.
The Cabinet also approved the draft of the National Adaptation Plan (2023-2030) in order to cope with the adversities of the climate change. Earlier in last week, the Cabinet sent the NAP back for further modification.
The draft of Balumohal (Sand Quarry) and Soil Management (Amendment) Act, 2022 was prepared to stop the indiscriminate sand-lifting by the influential people and sand grabbers.
"As per the draft, the Balumohals can't be leased out for more than one year," the Cabinet Secretary said, adding that the maximum punishment for grievous offense is two-year imprisonment, or Tk 10 lakh as fine or both under the law.
He said now the deputy commissioners and the Land Ministry will have to take requisition from either the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) or the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) for every Balumohal.
According to the draft law, the BWDB or BIWTA will conduct a digital survey to fix where and how much sand can be lifted. Following their recommendations, the sand sanctuaries could be given lease for only one year.



