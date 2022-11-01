5 killed in road accidents in 2 districts

At least five people were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in two districts - Cumilla and Gopalganj.

Of them four people were killed in Cumilla while another in Gopalganj.

Our Correspondent from Cumilla reports that an auto-rickshaw was hit by a bus at Chandina upazila in Cumilla on Monday which left four people dead and two others injured.

Three of the deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Habibur Rahman, 28, and passengers Tonni Akter, 20 and her daughter Muntaha, 2.

Akul Chandra Bishwas, Officer-in-Charge of Mainamati Highway Crossing Police Station, said a Chattogram-bound bus hit the CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the

Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Katherpool area at about 11L00am, leaving the auto-rickshaw twisted.

It is learnt that two passengers died on the spot and four others, including its driver sustained injuries.

Two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital. Other injured were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The death toll may rise further, the OC added.

Our Correspondent from Gopalganj reports that Milon Molla, a 45-year old man, was killed on Dhaka-Khulna highway at Bijaypasha area in Gopalganj at around 4:00am on Monday.

The deceased was son of Jalal Molla, a resident of Chandra Dighalia village of Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Inspector of Vatiyapara Highway Police Station Abu Naim Md Tofazzel Hoque said Milon was left injured on the road in the late night.

"Over information, the police rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead," the Inspector added and said, "Probably an unidentified car hit him."





