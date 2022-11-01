Video
JP MPs will join JS session on assurance from Speaker

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party lawmakers will join the Parliament session in response to the assurance of Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Golam Mohammad (GM) Quader has directed all the party lawmakers to attend the session. Jatiya Party had decided to boycott parliament until Speaker Shirin Sharmin takes a decision on making JP Chairman GM Quader the leader of the opposition, dropping Raushan Ershad from the post.
Previously, the party said on Sunday that the Jatiya Party MPs will not go to the Jatiya Sangsad unless the Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader is gazetted as the Leader of the Opposition.
JP press wing confirmed that the Parliament members of the Jatiya Party will attend the session of the Jatiya Sangsad following the assurance of the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad. GM Quader today directed all Jatiya Party MPs to attend the session.
This decision was taken unanimously in the parliamentary party meeting of JP held under the leadership of GM Quader at the office of the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.


