IMF asks BB to publish correct default loan information

The visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation on Monday discussed strategic planning for the financial sector, banking supervision update and risk management issues with Bangladesh Bank.

During its meeting with BB Deputy Governors AK M Sajedur Rahman Khan and Kazi Saidur Rahman, the IMF delegation made it clear that unless the definition of non-performing loans were brought to the international standards there would be questions about Bangladesh's banks in the international arena.

The delegation asked BB to publish correct information on default loans and pointed out that the ratio of defaulted credit was much higher than BB data show.

The tolerable default loan cannot exceed three per cent under international standards, but in Bangladesh default loan is about 9 per cent.

In banks owned by the government, default loan exceeds 20 per cent.

The IMF also conveyed its concerns over money laundering and suspicious transactions from Bangladesh.

The government has sought $4.5 million as loans from the IMF under its Extended Credit Facility, Rapid Financing Instrument and Rapid

Credit Facility.

The IMF delegation arrived in Dhaka on October 26 to discuss the conditions of its lending.

BB spokesman Abul Kalam Azad said that the discussions would continue until November 9.

The IMF delegation will hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7 to discuss the issues related to the current status of the capital market.







