Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IMF asks BB to publish correct default loan information

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation on Monday discussed strategic planning for the financial sector, banking supervision update and risk management issues with Bangladesh Bank.
During its meeting with BB Deputy Governors AK M Sajedur Rahman Khan and Kazi Saidur Rahman, the IMF delegation made it clear that unless the definition of non-performing loans were brought to the international standards there would be questions about Bangladesh's banks in the international arena.
The delegation asked BB to publish correct information on default loans and pointed out that the ratio of defaulted credit was much higher than BB data show.
The tolerable default loan cannot exceed three per cent under international standards, but in Bangladesh default loan is about 9 per cent.
In banks owned by the government, default loan exceeds 20 per cent.
The IMF also conveyed its concerns over money laundering and suspicious transactions from Bangladesh.
The government has sought $4.5 million as loans from the IMF under its Extended Credit Facility, Rapid Financing Instrument and Rapid
Credit Facility.
The IMF delegation arrived in Dhaka on October 26 to discuss the conditions of its lending.  
BB spokesman Abul Kalam Azad said that the discussions would continue until November 9.
The IMF delegation will hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7 to discuss the issues related to the current status of the capital market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet extends ban on tree-cutting until 2030
5 killed in road accidents in 2 districts
JP MPs will join JS session on assurance from Speaker
IMF asks BB to publish correct default loan information
Action if crimes committed in the name of political programmes: DMP chief
873 hospitalised with dengue 5 die in 24hrs
Govt sends two police officials on retirement
Urgent climate action crucial for BD to sustain strong growth: WB


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft