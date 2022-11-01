Video
Action if crimes committed in the name of political programmes: DMP chief

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Monday said that the police have no headache about political party's programmes, but if criminal offences are committed in the name of
    political programmes action will be taken accordingly.
"Police have no role in the political programmes of different parties and they have no headache at all. Our work is to maintain law and order. If any party arranges meeting or brings out procession, it's their political right," he said.
The DMP Commissioner came up with the remarks replying to reporters' questions during "Commissioner's meet the press" at DMP media centre on Monday. This was the first such programme the Commissioner organised after he took over on October 29.
But if someone vandalizes or sets a car afire in the name of politics, blocks road by placing tree logs, then these will be considered as criminal offences, he added.
The DMP chief also said that as long as no criminal offences are committed centering   political programmes,  police will cooperate with them, the DMP Commissioner said.
Regarding traffic congestions in the metropolitan city, the police commissioner said that Dhaka city was not developed in a planned way and several mega projects are underway in the capital which are reasons behind the traffic jam." We are working on how to reduce traffic jams," he said.
Besides, work will be done to prevent illegal parking on roads at various places, he added.
Responding to another question over controlling drug abuse, the DMP Commissioner said it cannot be stopped by simply stopping the supply; it needs to curb the demand as well.
The new police commissioner also stressed the need for controlling cyber crimes  on priority basis. "The thing I want to work on as a commissioner is controlling =
cyber crimes. If we can control crimes in the cyber world, many things will be controlled."    -UNB


