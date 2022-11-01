873 hospitalised with dengue 5 die in 24hrs

Five more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 141.

During the period, 873more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Four of the deaths were reported from Dhaka and another from Khulna division.

With this, the Dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 86 and in Khulna division to six.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38 in Chattogram, at five in Barishal, at four in Mymensingh, and two in Rajshahi division.

Of the new patients, 545 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 328 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,584 dengue patients, including 2,309 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 38,024dengue cases and 34, 299 recoveries so far this year. -UNB









