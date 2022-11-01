Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt sends two police officials on retirement

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Two more senior police officials have been sent to forced retirement. They are additional deputy inspector general (Addl DIG) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Md Alamgir Alam and Mahbub Hakim.
According to the notification, issued on Monday by the Public Security Division Senior Secretary Aminul Islam Khan under the Home Ministry, they were sent to retirement following the Section 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018.
Earlier on October 18, three Superintendents of
    Police (SPs) including two SPs of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on forced retirement. They are- Delwar Hossain and Mirza Abdullahel Baki of CID and SP (TR) Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of the Department of Police.
On October 16, the government sent Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain on forced retirement following the Section 45 of the Public Service Act-2018.
The notifications said the decision which was taken on public interest would be effective immediate after issuance of the notification.
The ministry, however, did not disclose the specific reason behind this decision.
According to Section-45 of the Public Servant Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years in service.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet extends ban on tree-cutting until 2030
5 killed in road accidents in 2 districts
JP MPs will join JS session on assurance from Speaker
IMF asks BB to publish correct default loan information
Action if crimes committed in the name of political programmes: DMP chief
873 hospitalised with dengue 5 die in 24hrs
Govt sends two police officials on retirement
Urgent climate action crucial for BD to sustain strong growth: WB


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft