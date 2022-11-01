Govt sends two police officials on retirement

Two more senior police officials have been sent to forced retirement. They are additional deputy inspector general (Addl DIG) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Md Alamgir Alam and Mahbub Hakim.

According to the notification, issued on Monday by the Public Security Division Senior Secretary Aminul Islam Khan under the Home Ministry, they were sent to retirement following the Section 45 of the Public Service Act, 2018.

Earlier on October 18, three Superintendents of

Police (SPs) including two SPs of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on forced retirement. They are- Delwar Hossain and Mirza Abdullahel Baki of CID and SP (TR) Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of the Department of Police.

On October 16, the government sent Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain on forced retirement following the Section 45 of the Public Service Act-2018.

The notifications said the decision which was taken on public interest would be effective immediate after issuance of the notification.

The ministry, however, did not disclose the specific reason behind this decision.

According to Section-45 of the Public Servant Act, a government official may go on voluntary retirement or the government can send him on retirement upon completion of 25 years in service.









