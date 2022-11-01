Urgent climate action crucial for BD to sustain strong growth: WB

Despite significant gains in reducing the human toll from climate disasters, Bangladesh continues to face severe and increasing climate risks. Without urgent action, including further adaptation and resilience measures, the country's strong growth potential could be at risk, according to the World Bank Group's Country and Climate Development Report for Bangladesh released on Monday.

The report outlines priority actions and financing needs to help Bangladesh address the climate crisis. It recognizes Bangladesh's successful experience with locally-led climate adaptation and recommends investments in infrastructure and services to strengthen climate resilience while supporting long-term growth. Actions focused on improved agriculture productivity, energy and transport efficiency can lower future emissions while improving air, soil, and water quality.

The report estimates that Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5 billion in additional financing in the medium-term for climate action. Financing options include budget prioritization, carbon taxation, external financing, and private investment.

Climate change will hit poor and vulnerable people the hardest. Average tropical cyclones cost Bangladesh about $1 billion annually. By 2050, a third of agricultural GDP could be lost and 13 million people could become internal climate migrants. In case of a severe flooding, GDP could fall by as much as 9 percent.

"Bangladesh has led the way in adaptation and disaster risk management. Over the past 50 years, it has reduced cyclone-related deaths 100-fold. Other countries can learn from this," said Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia. "But with ever-increasing climate

risks, further adaptation efforts are vital, and a low-carbon development path is critical to a resilient future for Bangladesh."

At just 0.4 percent, Bangladesh's current contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is not significant. But with its large population and fast economic growth, if the country follows a 'business-as-usual' development pathway, GHG emissions will increase substantially. Bangladesh also faces a high level of air pollution, which costs about 9 percent of GDP annually. Improved air quality standards across multiple sectors will improve health and increase climate resilience. The country's 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) commit to reducing emissions by 21.8 percent by 2030. With strong implementation, technology development and uptake, and regional collaboration, Bangladesh can exceed these commitments.

"In the face of multiple severe risks from climate change, Bangladesh urgently needs to spur more private sector involvement not only to deliver the billions of dollars needed for climate action, but also to drive innovation and efficiency to benefit and protect the country's people," said John F. Gandolfo, IFC's Acting Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific. "Increased private sector involvement in renewable energy and energy transmission, housing, transport, and climate smart agriculture is both necessary and possible, with concerted efforts to speed up needed reforms to overcome barriers to domestic and foreign investment and green the financial sector so more funding is available for green projects."

The report highlights three priority areas for Bangladesh's climate-resilient growth and development including People-centric, climate-smart development, development approach that considers regional variations in climate impacts and builds on Bangladesh's experience of locally-led adaptation and small-scale solutions is vital. Investing in public services, nature-based solutions, and infrastructure in urban areas-including affordable housing, resilient transport connectivity, and water and waste management-will help cities prepare for an influx of climate migrants, delivering development benefits with decarbonization that suggests emissions from energy, transport, industry and agriculture can be reduced at relatively low cost and yield significant co- benefits related to air pollution, health costs, and jobs and enabling environment and institutional realignment with a strong legislative and institutional capacity, Bangladesh can accelerate the implementation of existing policies and programmes. Empowering local governments to plan and implement adaptation programmes will be important. Addressing financial sector vulnerabilities will be critical together with policies to green the financial sector.







