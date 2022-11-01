18 more parties apply for EC registration

Eighteen more political parties applied for registration with the Election Commission on Sunday - the last day for filing applications to participate in the upcoming 12th national election.

With the latest addition, the total number of aspirant parties reached 98.

The commission on Monday released the list of applicants after revising the earlier version published on Sunday.

The 18 new applicants are: Bangladesh Gorib Party, Bangladesh Labour Palrty, Bangladesh Jatiya League, Bangladesh Forayezi Andalan, Bangladesh Janata Front (BJF), Bangladesh Janata Party, Bangladesh Sromojiby Party (BSP), Bangladesh Sath, Sangrami Voter Party, Jaitya Islami Mahajat, Forward Party, Democratic Party, Bangladesh Sajajtrantik Dal (BSD), Bangladesh National Awami Party (Vashani Group), Jaitya Samajtrantrik Dal, Bangladesh Jatiya League Jamaat Ulama Islam, Nejame Islam Party and Swadesh Kalyan Karmasuchi.

EC Commissioner Md Alamgir said, "Without fulfilling 100 per cent conditions of Representation of the People Order (RPO) no political parties will get registration."

He said, "We will form some evaluation committees to examine the information and documents provided by the parties in the light of our constitution and RPO. Later we will take decision according to the committee report."

"If any party fails to fulfil even a single condition we will not give them registration," he also added.

According to the EC on the last date of the application on Sunday (October 30) 80 political parties were applied for the registration. But on Monday EC disclosed 18 more political parties name.

On May 26, the Election Commission published a notification for the registration of new political parties. The notification asked political parties to apply by August 29. Later, the EC extended the time by two more months based on the application of chief of many political parties.

In 2017, 76 political parties applied for registration. KM Nurul Huda Commission rejected all the applications due to various reasons. Later, Jatiyatabadi Ganatrantrik Andolan and Bangladesh Congress got registration by the court order.









