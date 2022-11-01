Video
New office hours 9am-4pm Will be effective from Nov 15

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The government has set new office time for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from November 15 this year. According to the decision of the Cabinet, the offices will start from 9:00am and remain open till 4:00pm from the day instead of 8:00am to 3:00pm.
The decision was taken
    in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
While briefing after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam told media, "The office schedule of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions has been rescheduled. The new office time will be effective from November 15 this year."
"As the winter is coming, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices will run from 9am to 4pm from 15 November instead of 8am to 3pm until further instructions," he added.
He, however, said that the office time of the Supreme Court and Bangladesh Bank will be set by the respective authorities for their organisations.
Earlier on 22 August, the government decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 8am to 3pm instead of 9am to 5pm daily to save electricity considering the global situation prevailing after beginning of the Russia-Ukraine War.
The government has also taken several more initiatives including reducing use of transports for the government officials and putting restrictions on unnecessary foreign tours of the officials.


