Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:21 AM
Big borrowers real beneficiary of current interest rate cap: BB Study

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Lower lending rate amid the current interest rate cap has been a boon to "rich" industrial borrowers as this group of customers has received a lion's share of total private sector credit disbursed by  scheduled banks, a Bangladesh Bank (BB) study has found. "Evidence shows that the interest rate on the large industries is lower than the agriculture and the CMSME, which raised concern that imposing cap may be benefiting rich more than the small and medium borrowers,"
The study report, titled "Impact Assessment of Interest Rate Caps and Potential Policy Options: Bangladesh Perspective" also said there is an uptrend in inflation in recent times which might necessitate the lifting of the interest-rate caps, as savers' deposit incomes are devoured by high inflation.
It recommends that in order to strengthen the monetary transmission channels, the BB may start to target the short-term interest rates, specifically, the call-money rate, as practised in peer central banks in the region. The BB's has already hinted at tightening the monetary policy stance by increasing the repo rate.
Following the global trend of the historic high inflation rate and recent price hikes of fuel oils in the domestic market, further tightening of
    monetary policy may be required in the coming months, and without moving or removal of interest rate caps, any policy rate hiking seemingly may not be effective to transmitting the signal to the real sector of the economy, says the report.
The report also notes that the impact of the interest rate restrictions on the borrowers may be asymmetric, which will hamper the broad objectives of the interest rate cap. Therefore, the central bank needs to be vigilant not only about the quality of the loans but also about the quality of the borrowers.
"People will borrow less if the interest rate caps are lifted and the lending rates go up. As a result, inflation will decrease due to reduced economic activity. But at the same time, economic growth will also slow down to some extent." Mentioning that a large amount of investment in the industrial sector creates more employment, she said this type of loan growth cannot be called bad at all.
"On the other hand, banks' operating costs for lending to the agriculture and CMSME sectors are also slightly higher than for industrial loans, so the interest rate is also high," she explained.
Meanwhile, in a recent meeting with the central bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked for lifting the existing lending rate cap and leaving the country's foreign exchange market to a free-floating exchange rate system.
The central bank told the IMF that it was considering leaving the dollar rate to the market soon.
According to BB's study report, the objective of the study was to examine the current status of the lending and deposit rates after imposing the 9 percent cap on the lending rates and 6 percent on the deposit rates effective from 1 April 2020 and its impact on the macro- and bank-specific variables.
Data obtained from the central bank shows at the end of FY20, the total loan disbursements by banks to their "rich" customers in the industrial sector was Tk3,86,390 crore, which climbed to Tk4,81,520 crore at the end of FY22.


