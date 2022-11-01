

Hasina greets Lula on winning Brazil election

that Bangladesh is looking forward to working together for world peace and strengthen the political and economic relations for mutual benefit of the two countries.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, I have the great pleasure of conveying our heartiest congratulations to you on your remarkable victory in the Presidential elections of Brazil," the Prime Minister wrote in a letter sent to Lula da Silva.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh and Brazil enjoy excellent bilateral relations marked by more extensive engagement in trade and investments for mutual benefits, according to a press release of Prime Minister's press wing.

"At the same time, we can also work for world peace and prosperity during these difficult times when we are still recovering from the pandemic and facing the consequences of the Ukraine crisis," she writes.

"The bond between the two friendly nations is deepening and widening over time," she said. "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our political and economic relations for the benefit of our people," she added.

Sheikh Hasina wished Luis Inacio Lula da Silva personal good health and happiness and continued progress and prosperity for the people of the Federative Republic of Brazil.





