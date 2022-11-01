142 killed in Indian bridge collapse

New Delhi, Oct 31: At least 142 people were killed and over 100 are under medication for injuries sustained after a pedestrian suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town collapsed on Sunday.

Located 60 km from Rajkot, Morbi is the ceramic capital of India and caters to a major portion of the world's ceramic requirements

Visuals of the mishap showed horrifying images of helpless people plunging into the Machchhu river. The videos carried warning of 'distressing content.' Most of the dead were children, women and elderly people.

Twelve family members of Mohanbahi Kundariya, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Rajkot, also died in the accident. These included five children.

According to reports, another 100 bodies are still feared trapped in the river. Officials claim that 177 people have been rescued so far.

Many are still misssing.

Although there is no clarity from official quarters on the number of people on the bridge when tragedy struck at around 18:40 (local time) on Sunday, estimates put the number between 400 and 500.

According to news reports, anxious relatives reached the spot hoping against hope while the disaster and rescue personnel took charge.

The 230 m (754 ft) bridge

on the Machchhu river was built in 1880, during British rule in India. A visit to the Julto Pul (or the Hanging Bridge) is listed among "the top 10 things to do in Morbi" and it attracts a large number of tourists and local people on holidays and at festivals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three day visit to Gujarat for other engagements, will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1, the state chief minister's office announced on Monday.

Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested in connection with the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. "We arrested nine people after filing FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks," said Ashok Yadav, Inspector General, Rajkot range. Concerns have also been raised about whether safety checks were carried out before the bridge was reopened.

"As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further. We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident," he added.

The question uppermost in the minds of people is whether safety checks were carried out before the bridge was reopened.

Prime Minister Modi who was in Kevadia on Monday said that rescue operations were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts. "The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," PM Modi said.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, the Prime Minister said, "The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government," Modi said.

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," the prime minister said.

Modi said that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had reached Morbi last night and has been holding the command of search and rescue ops since yesterday.

"The State Government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM Modi said.

The prime minister who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan also cancelled his roadshow in Ahmedabad today. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.

"An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 114 (abettor present when offense is committed) of the India Penal Code," said Morbi B Division Police Inspector, Prakashbhai Dekavadiya.

Condolences to the next of kin and expression of sympathy for the next of kin of those who died in the bridge mishap, poured from various parts of the world. These included the Chinese and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry, the Nepalese Prime Minister Sher bahadur Deuba, the U.S. Mission in India and the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov.

Apart from this, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has also expressed sorrow over the death of persons in Sunday's bridge mishap. In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said that the entire country is with the next of kin of the deceased in this hour of grief.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of hundreds of people who died in Morbi's bridge collapse. A statement put out by the All India Congress Committee said that Kharge has demanded a judicial inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident, which prima facie seems to be a case of criminal negligence and gross misgovernance.

Mohammad Azharuddin, former Captain of the Indian cricket team, tweeted, " Very distressing news of cable bridge collapse from Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for everyone's safety.''

The accident has made headlines in international media. Modi's much trumpeted Gujarat model of development is being scoffed and is likely to impact the party's political fortunes in the Assembly polls expected in December.

Although the Prime Minister said that he was in a dilemma through the night whether or not to go ahead with his engagements in Kevadia and Banaskantha, people in Gujarat are surprised over his preference to election rallies and lack of sensitivity in the face of such a huge tragedy in his home state. They wonder why the Prime Minister did not prioritize visiting Morbi on Monday to be by the side of the next of kin of those who have died in the accident.







