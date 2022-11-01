Suspicious money transactions rise by 121pc in 5 years: BFIU

The incidence of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STR) and Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) increased by 121 per cent in last five years while it rose by 62 per cent in the last fiscal year alone according to latest disclosure by Bangladesh Bank.

The data was revealed in the annual launching of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's (BFIU) annual report - an affiliate of the central bank, in press conference at Bangladesh Bank's (BB) headquarters in the city on Monday.

As per BB data the BFIU in the last fiscal (FY22) reported a total incidence of 8571 STR and SAR to the which was 3878 in financial year 2017-18 (FY18). It shows in last five years suspicious transactions cases increased by 121 per cent.

On the other hand the numbers of STR and SAR in financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) was 5280 and in last fiscal (FY22) it was 62 per cent higher or more by 3291.

Md Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU presided over the annual report launching ceremony.

The report states that there were several reasons why the numbers increased and it seems to have increased for BFIU's stringent measures against non-compliance, increased awareness and capacity development of the reporting organizations (RO).

It also says the capacity developments also increased against fraudulent activities-especially in e-commerce and MLM business and also on the government's stance on zero tolerance policy against corruptions.

The BFIU annual report also says that it is working against online gambling, mobile financial services based money laundering and trade based money laundering. The BFIU head said due to the intelligence unit's strong monitoring over invoicing has dropped significantly.

He said before taking stern measures they found the over invoicing facts were 20 to 200 per cent higher. "We now are working to tackle under invoicing and he also added that we are punishing the illicit traders who are engaged in under invoicing and over invoicing," he said.

Mr Masud Biswas further said, "We are closely working with the Swiss Bank to get information about bank deposits by Bangladeshis."

He said, "We have no exact information about how much money is being laundered as Bangladesh Bank still lacks the capacity to identify those illicit money transfers."

The BB official said due to strong monitoring on suspicious opening letter of credits ( L/C) have come down in some sectors which allowed money laundering in the name of doing business.









