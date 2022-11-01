Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Suspicious money transactions rise by 121pc in 5 years: BFIU

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

The incidence of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STR) and Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) increased by 121 per cent in last five years while it rose by 62 per cent in the last fiscal year alone according to latest disclosure by Bangladesh Bank.
The data was revealed in the annual launching of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's (BFIU) annual report - an affiliate of the central bank, in press conference at Bangladesh Bank's (BB) headquarters in the city on Monday.
As per BB data the BFIU in the last fiscal (FY22) reported a total incidence of 8571 STR and SAR to the which was 3878 in financial year 2017-18 (FY18). It shows in last five years suspicious transactions cases increased by 121 per cent.
On the other hand the numbers of STR and SAR in financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) was 5280 and in last fiscal (FY22) it was 62 per cent higher or more by 3291.
Md Masud Biswas, Head of BFIU presided over the annual report launching ceremony.
The report states that there were several reasons why the numbers increased and it seems to have increased for BFIU's stringent measures against non-compliance, increased awareness and capacity development of the reporting organizations (RO).
It also says the capacity developments also increased against fraudulent activities-especially in e-commerce and MLM business and also on the government's stance on zero tolerance policy against corruptions.
The BFIU annual report also says that it is working against online gambling, mobile financial services based money laundering and trade based money laundering. The BFIU head said due to the intelligence unit's strong monitoring over invoicing has dropped significantly.
He said before taking stern measures they found the over invoicing facts were 20 to 200 per cent higher. "We now are working to tackle under invoicing and he also added that we are punishing the illicit traders who are engaged in under invoicing and over invoicing," he said.
Mr Masud Biswas further said, "We are closely working with the Swiss Bank to get information about bank deposits by Bangladeshis."
He said, "We have no exact information about how much money is being laundered as Bangladesh Bank still lacks the capacity to identify those illicit money transfers."
The BB official said due to strong monitoring on suspicious opening letter of credits ( L/C) have come down in some sectors which allowed money laundering in the name of doing business.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet extends ban on tree-cutting until 2030
5 killed in road accidents in 2 districts
JP MPs will join JS session on assurance from Speaker
IMF asks BB to publish correct default loan information
Action if crimes committed in the name of political programmes: DMP chief
873 hospitalised with dengue 5 die in 24hrs
Govt sends two police officials on retirement
Urgent climate action crucial for BD to sustain strong growth: WB


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft