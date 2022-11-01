Public Service Bill withdrawn

The Public Service (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was withdrawn from the parliament on Monday.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain moved the withdraw motion. It was later passed by voice vote.

The state minister, however, did not say anything regarding his move to withdraw it.

The bill was placed in the House on August 29 inducting clause in the law to avert the public servants from unnecessary harassment which exists in many countries across the globe including India.