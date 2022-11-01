Video
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022
Home Back Page

Kennedys visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Diplomatic Correspondent

Edward M Kennedy Jr, son of the late US Senator Edward M Kennedy and nephew of late US President John F Kennedy, and his family visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.
In the visitors' book at the museum, he left a heartfelt message.
 The message reads: "We duly appreciate the hospitality and feelings of the people of Bangladesh - we are all tremendously moved by this museum of the memories of Sheikh family and role in the struggle for independence. I know how my father was to support the independence movement and raise his voice in the United States to get other countries to support your country at most critical time - this house is a testament to the sacrifices..."
Other signatories included his family members: Dr. Katherine Kennedy (wife), Dr Kiley Kennedy (daughter), Teddy Kennedy (son), Grace Kennedy Allen (niece), and Max Allen (nephew).



