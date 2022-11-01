Loan scam case of Sonali Bank to continue

The High Court (HC) on Monday cancelled the lower court order that acquitted three accused in connection with a case filed for misappropriating of Tk 12.89 crore from Sonali Bank through illegal loan.

Following the High Court order, the trial proceeding of the case will run in the lower court again, lawyer concerned opined.

After hearing on a review petition filed by Sonali Bank, the HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Khan came up with the order rejecting the lower court order that exempted the accused in the loan scam case.

Dr Golam Rahman Bhuiyan appeared for the Sonali Bank and advocate ABM Bayezid for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing.

According to the case statement, the then Assistant Manager of Sonali Bank Miron Mia had on January 7 in 2013 filed a case at Shahbagh police station against former Deputy General Manager Altaf Hossain Howlader, Chairman of Melba Textiles Mills Morshed Razzak and Managing Director Zaki Ahmed for their involvement in embezzling of TK 12.89 crore at about from the bank.

It was alleged that the then DGM Altaf Hossain Howlader from 2003 to 2006 in collusion with other accused embezzled Tk 12,89,63,679 giving loan to Melba Textiles Mills.

On 25 May in 2014, after conducting investigation the ACC's IO in the case submitted final report seeking exemption of the accused from the charges.





