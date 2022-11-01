Bangabandhu Tunnel’s opening deferred again

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 31: The deadline for completing construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli has been extended again, this time, until February 2023.

Project director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Monday, "We are working hard round the clock to complete the tunnel by January 2023."

He said that the tunnel was expected to be opened to traffic in February.

Earlier, the tunnel was scheduled to be opened to traffic in December 2022.

Civil works of the project will be completed by November and electrical and mechanical works -- by January, he said.

The tunnel comprises of four lanes in two tubes, each 2,450 metres long, 10.6 metre wide and 4.87 metre high, said engineers.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the country's first tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with a 4.89-km approach road to make Chattogram 'One City Two Towns'.

The tunnel is designed to reduce distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar by road and ease traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

China Communication Construction Company Limited and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong jointly conducted the technical and economic feasibility studies of the tunnel for the Bridges Division.

Initially, the project's cost was estimated at Tk 98.8 billion, later the cost escalated to Tk 103.74 billion.

Construction of the tunnel began in December 2017, two years behind the schedule.















