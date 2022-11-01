Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Tunnel’s opening deferred again

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 31: The deadline for completing construction of  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli has been extended again, this time, until February 2023.
Project director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told the Daily Observer on Monday, "We are working hard round the clock to complete the tunnel  by January 2023."
He said that the tunnel was expected to be opened to traffic in February.
Earlier, the tunnel was scheduled to be opened to traffic in December 2022.
Civil works of the project will be completed by November and  electrical and mechanical works -- by January,  he said.
The tunnel comprises of four lanes in two tubes, each 2,450 metres long, 10.6 metre wide and 4.87 metre high, said engineers.
Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the country's first tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with a 4.89-km  approach road to make Chattogram 'One City Two Towns'.
The tunnel is designed to reduce distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar by road and ease  traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
China Communication Construction Company Limited and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong jointly conducted the technical and economic feasibility studies of the tunnel for the Bridges Division.
Initially, the project's cost was estimated at Tk 98.8 billion, later the cost escalated to Tk 103.74 billion.
Construction of the tunnel began in December 2017, two years behind the schedule.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kennedys visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum
Loan scam case of Sonali Bank to continue
Bangabandhu Tunnel’s opening deferred again
BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin no more
UN special rapporteur to assess rights issue of human trafficking
My father used to tell us about Bangladesh Liberation War: Ted Kennedy Jr
PM urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue
Dozens of people  crushed during Halloween festivities


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft