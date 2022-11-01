

BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin no more

Sabih Uddin, who had been undergoing treatment at United Hospital after suffering a brain stroke, breathed his last at around 7:35am, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.

He is survived by his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Hearing the news of his demise, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir rushed to Sabih Uddin's Gulshan residence from Uttara. He talked to the bereaved family members and convoyed his sympathy to them.

Fakhrul and Sabih Uddin Ahmed were students of the same batch of Economics Department at Dhaka University and they were close friends in personal life.

Completing his education, Sabih Uddin Ahmed joined the Pakistan Civil Service. After the independence of Bangladesh, he served as the information officer of different ministers. He served as the private secretary to then Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in 1991. Later he returned to the information cadre.

In 2001, Sabih Uddin Ahmed joined the Ministry of Environment and Forests as Secretary. Later he was appointed as Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK. -UNB















