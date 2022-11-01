Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin no more

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin no more

BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin no more

BNP Chairperson's advisory council member and former secretary Sabih Uddin Ahmed died on Monday at a hospital in the capital. He was 76.
Sabih Uddin, who had been undergoing treatment at United Hospital after suffering a brain stroke, breathed his last at around 7:35am, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.
He is survived by his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Hearing the news of his demise, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir rushed to Sabih Uddin's Gulshan residence from Uttara. He talked to the bereaved family members and convoyed his sympathy to them.
Fakhrul and Sabih Uddin Ahmed were students of the same batch of Economics Department at Dhaka University and they were close friends in personal life.
Completing his education, Sabih Uddin Ahmed joined the Pakistan Civil Service. After the independence of Bangladesh, he served as the information officer of different ministers. He served as the private secretary to then Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia in 1991. Later he returned to the information cadre.
In 2001, Sabih Uddin Ahmed joined the Ministry of Environment and Forests as Secretary. Later he was appointed as Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kennedys visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum
Loan scam case of Sonali Bank to continue
Bangabandhu Tunnel’s opening deferred again
BNP chairperson’s adviser Sabih Uddin no more
UN special rapporteur to assess rights issue of human trafficking
My father used to tell us about Bangladesh Liberation War: Ted Kennedy Jr
PM urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue
Dozens of people  crushed during Halloween festivities


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft