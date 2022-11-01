Video
UN special rapporteur to assess rights issue of human trafficking

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Diplomatic Correspondent

UN to assess the human rights issue of trafficking in persons, examine trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation, child trafficking for all forms of exploitation, an UN statement said on Monday.
To oversee the issue, UN Special Rapporteur Siobhn Mullally arrived here on Sunday on an official visit from October 31 to November 9.
Trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and concerns in relation to child trafficking for all forms of exploitation will also be examined, Mullally said in a statement.
Mullally will travel to Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet and meet representatives of government agencies, UN officials, law enforcement bodies, members of civil society organisations and survivors.
Climate-related displacement and increased risks for those directly affected, particularly women and girls in rural areas, and indigenous peoples, will also be assessed, it said.
"Measures to combat impunity for trafficking in persons, and ensure effective investigations, with participation of victims, including through child friendly justice procedures, will be examined," she said.
She will share her preliminary observations at a press conference on Wednesday (Nov 9) and present a comprehensive report of her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2023.
"I will pay particular attention to the main challenges to ensuring the human rights of victims, and effective prevention of trafficking, "A particular concern will be the risks of trafficking in the labour migration context, as well as risks faced by refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons," she said.
Irish citizen Siobhn Mullally was appointed as Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, by the UN Human Rights Council in July 2020.
She is director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the School of Law of the National University of Ireland in Galway.
Prior to her appointment as special rapporteur, she was a member of the Council of Europe Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, the statement said.


