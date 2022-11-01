My father used to tell us about Bangladesh Liberation War: Ted Kennedy Jr



Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman welcomes Ted Kennedy Jr, US lawyer-politician and son of the late Senator Edward M Kennedy, with his family members presenting a bouquet on DU campus on Monday. (Inset)

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy, who was a Massachusetts senator in 1971, supported Bangladesh's War of Liberation going against the Nixon-Kissinger administration's policy on absolute support to Pakistan.

"Today, I felt my father's presence when I was underneath the tree," he said emotionally while delivering a landmark speech at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at Dhaka University.

While recalling his father Edward M Kennedy's moral stand towards the right cause of Bangladesh's freedom, his son Ted Kennedy said most American people supported the struggle of Bangladesh's independence in 1971 despite the then US administration's tilled down policy towards Pakistan.

"I think, It's important for you all to know that vast majority of the people of US were on your (Bangladesh) side during the struggle of the (your) independence,"

In 1972, Edward Kennedy planted a banyan tree at the famous "Battala" on the Dhaka University campus during his visit to the newly born Bangladesh. Ted Kennedy and his family members visited the banyan tree at the university's 'Bat Tala'

"50 years later, the tree still stands and it is a beacon of resilience and beacon of hope, I think the US-Bangladesh partnership is kind of like this tree," he said.

Ted Kennedy said visiting this banyan tree today was a very "powerful and emotional" experience to him as he had heard about the story of the tree in his entire life from his father.

Ted said his father planted the banyan tree on the same spot where the Pakistan army blew the old banyan tree in 1971 as the tree was famous for students' demonstration.

Bangladesh awarded the late senator with 'Friends of Liberation War Honour' in recognition of his contribution towards Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

Edward (Ted) M Kennedy Jr, also nephew of late US President John F Kennedy said that the Kennedy family would always support the democracy and prosperity of Bangladesh to build further stronger ties between Washington and Dhaka.

"The Kennedy family feels special kinship with the people of Bangladesh who suffered bloodshed," he said, marking the 50 years of Bangladesh-US bilateral ties.

Ted's father, the then US senator Edward M Kennedy took a bold stance against the genocide committed by Pakistan during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 despite the US government's tilted down foreign policy towards West Pakistan.

The Pakistan military administration under General Yahya Khan tried to suppress information regarding the genocide in Bangladesh launched on the night of March 25, 1971.

But Edward Kennedy exposed the brutality of the Pakistani occupation forces to the world communities after his visit to the refugee camps in India in August 1971.

After returning back from the refugee camps, the junior Kennedy said his father criticized the then Nixon administration for supporting Pakistan and called upon "America to be on the right side (in favour of Bangladesh independence) of the history".

Ted said that in his report his father said that "American support of Islamabad is nothing short of complicity in human and political tragedy of (the then) East Bengal"

Ted said Bangladesh and US are the key partner in the world while the US applauded Dhaka's contribution on world peace and generosity to accommodate such numbers of forcibly displaced Rohingya people.

"You know while some governments do not yet recognize you, the people of the world do recognize you," Ted Kennedy said quoting his father's speech that he delivered in Dhaka in 1972.

Kennedy family members also visited the banyan tree on the campus. photo : Observer

He said his father's foreign policy was based on the concept of humanitarianism that Henry Kissinger found "so difficult to try understand". "Humanitarianism is the cornerstone of my father's view of foreign policy," he added.

Ted Kennedy put emphasis on free press as it is a must for functional democracy.

The US Embassy in Dhaka termed the visit as "historic" while Edward M. Kennedy is accompanying family members including Dr Katherine "Kiki" Kennedy (wife), Dr Kiley Kennedy (daughter), Teddy Kennedy (son), Grace Kennedy Allen (niece), and Max Allen (nephew).

Speaking at the "Commemoration of 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations", Ted Kennedy, said, "Our relationship with Bangladesh is lastinglike that of the banyan tree that stands [for] long."

Amid academics, students and civil society members, he also recalled the memories of his father, who told stories of Bangladesh's struggle for independence and the bloodshed it witnessed, not only to his family members but also the world.

Now, Kennedy Jr is on a weeklong visit to Bangladesh along with his family members.

Kennedy Jr in his speech appreciated Bangladesh's gesture for hosting more than 1 million Rohingya people from Myanmar. He also praised Bangladesh for its contribution in the UN peacekeeping mission.

US Ambassador to Dhaka, Peter Haas, said though the Nixon administration stood against Bangladesh during the war in 1971, many Americans, consulates and Senators opposed the administration for helping the Pakistani Army during the war.

Senator Kennedy was one of them and he criticised the policies of the Nixon administration, the envoy said.

"He also called on the Pakistani government to treat Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with respect while he was in prison during the war of 1971," he said.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Mohamamd Akhtaruzzaman said that they were delighted to have Ted Kennedy and his family members.

"Bangladesh has a kinship with the United States of America and we hope it will develop more in the future," said the VC.

Later, Ted Kennedy gifted an original copy of a book 'Crisis In South Asia' to the Library of Dhaka University, which has been authored by his late father.















