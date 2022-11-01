Video
PM urges all to keep houses clean to prevent dengue

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the authorities concerned including the city corporations, local government bodies and civil aviation authority to intensify their anti-mosquito spray through fogging machines every day to prevent generation of aedes mosquitoes.
Same time, she also called upon the people to keep their houses and adjacent areas clean to prevent dengue.
She gave the directives at the regular Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The PM chaired the meeting.
While briefing after the meeting at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that in the wake of spreading dengue, Sheikh Hasina urged all to keep everyone's house clean, especially stop accumulation of the water in and outside of their houses.
He said aedes mosquito lays its eggs on the walls of water-filled containers and others for its proliferation.
The Cabinet Secretary said the city corporations and others concerned, especially the civil aviation, have been directed to intensify their anti-mosquito spray through fogging machines every day. In addition, the city corporations and health ministry have been asked to conduct awareness campaign about dengue and aedes mosquito proliferation through a coordinated way, he added.
Mentioning that the country had recorded over one lakh dengue patients in 2019, Anwarul Islam said in this year so far the number of dengue patients reached nearly 30,000 across the country. Of the total, Dhaka recorded 23,000 dengue patients, while Chattogram 4,000, Khulna 1,600 and Sylhet 53.


