Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:19 AM
Home City News

6 sentenced to life in prison for murder of journo

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

SYLHET, Oct 31: A Sylhet court on Monday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for killing journalist Fateh Osmani in 2010.
Prashant Kumar Biswas, justice of Sylhet's Special District Judge Court and Public Security Crime Prevention Tribunal, handed down the punishment on Monday, said SM Abul Kalam Azad, bench assistant of the court.
The lifers are - Saddam, Suman, Swapan, Russell, Shah Alam and Md Kashem Ali. The court also fined them Tk 5,000 in default to suffer six months more imprisonment.
All of them except Kashem Ali were tried in absentia.
According to the prosecution, on April 18, 2010, journalist Fateh Osmani was returning home on a motorcycle with his friend Abdul Malek. At around 11:30 pm, when they reached in front of Shah Mir (r.) shrine in Shahi Eidgah of Sylhet city, they came under attack.
Osmani later died of his injuries sustained in the attack on April 28 at Apollo Hospital in Dhaka.
A murder case was filed with Kotwali police following a complaint by Osmani's younger brother Al-Farhad Matin.     -UNB



