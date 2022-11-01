Video
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:19 AM
City News

DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 42 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of October 30 to 6:00am on Monday, according to a DMP release. Police also seized huge drugs from their possessions.     -BSS


