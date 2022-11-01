Five members of robbery gang arrested in N’ganj: Police

NARAYANGANJ, Oct 31: Police say they have arrested five members of an inter-district robbery gang while they were preparing to rob a power sub-station in Golakandail area under Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

Among the five arrested, four are from Chattogram and one is from Cumilla. Police said that all of them are involved with a Chattogram-based robbery gang and there are numerous cases pending against them with different police stations across the country.

According to Sheikh Billal Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj district, a 15-member robbery gang was preparing to break into a 400/230kv power sub-station operated under Power Grid of Bangladesh with locally-made weapons on Sunday night.

"Upon receiving the information, police conducted a drive and cordoned off the power sub-station. Although most of the robbers fled, police were able to arrest five of them from the spot. Besides, a truck used in robbery was also seized," said Billal. Billal added that a case was filed with Rupganj police station in this regard and the arrestees were produced before the court on Monday. -UNB











