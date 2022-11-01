Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Protecting Sundarban is national priority: Shahab

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Monday said protecting the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is one of the national priorities.
So, he said, various programmes are being implemented to save the Sundarbans and its wildlife.
The minister was speaking at the progress review meeting of the annual development programme in the ministry's meeting room here this afternoon.
He said effective steps will be taken to save the mangrove forest by collecting necessary patrol boats under the Sundarbans Management Support Project and Sundarbans Protection Project.
The minister said the environment of Barendra and Haor areas will be improved once some ongoing projects are completed.
Training is being provided to government and private car drivers and related parties under the integrated and partnership project being implemented to check noise pollution, he said.
Shahab Uddin said along with the government, it is possible to achieve success if all concerned work sincerely to check air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution.
Government officials of the country have to play a leading role in this regard, he said.
Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (EPC) of the ministry Md Mizanur Rahman, Joint Secretary (Development) Zakia Afroz, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury and Director of Bangladesh Forest Research Institute Dr Rafiqul Haider, among others, spoke in the meeting.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 sentenced to life in prison for murder of journo
15 receive Aga Khan Music Awards at 2022
Jagannath University signed a MoU with BUET
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Five members of robbery gang arrested in N’ganj: Police
Protecting Sundarban is national priority: Shahab
Fifth victim dies from burns in Gazipur covered van fire
NSU signs MoU with Fukuyama Univ


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft