Protecting Sundarban is national priority: Shahab

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Monday said protecting the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, is one of the national priorities.

So, he said, various programmes are being implemented to save the Sundarbans and its wildlife.

The minister was speaking at the progress review meeting of the annual development programme in the ministry's meeting room here this afternoon.

He said effective steps will be taken to save the mangrove forest by collecting necessary patrol boats under the Sundarbans Management Support Project and Sundarbans Protection Project.

The minister said the environment of Barendra and Haor areas will be improved once some ongoing projects are completed.

Training is being provided to government and private car drivers and related parties under the integrated and partnership project being implemented to check noise pollution, he said.

Shahab Uddin said along with the government, it is possible to achieve success if all concerned work sincerely to check air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution.

Government officials of the country have to play a leading role in this regard, he said.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (EPC) of the ministry Md Mizanur Rahman, Joint Secretary (Development) Zakia Afroz, Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury and Director of Bangladesh Forest Research Institute Dr Rafiqul Haider, among others, spoke in the meeting. -BSS











