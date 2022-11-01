Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fifth victim dies from burns in Gazipur covered van fire

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Md Anwar Hossain, the fifth victim of a covered van fire in Gazipur, has died of his burns.
For two weeks, Anwar, who hailed from Thakurgaon's Pirganj and had suffered burns to 35 percent of his body in the incident, had been receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.
The 30-year-old man died at 10:30 pm on Sunday night, according to Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a resident physician at the institute.
A Junaid Enterprise covered van had stopped at the Hajji Wahed Ali CNG Filling Station in Gazipur's Borobari area on Oct 13 to fuel up. The vehicle was carrying over 100 empty gas cylinders.    
A fire started after a sudden noise as the vehicle was filling up. Three fire service units took 1.5 hours to bring the fire under control.
Five victims were admitted to the burn institute in Dhaka for treatment. Mithu Miah, 36, died the following day. Md Parvez, 31, died on Oct 17, Al Amin, 25, on Oct 18, and Sirajul Islam Tutul, 28, on Oct 20.
All of the victims were covered van workers, police say.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 sentenced to life in prison for murder of journo
15 receive Aga Khan Music Awards at 2022
Jagannath University signed a MoU with BUET
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Five members of robbery gang arrested in N’ganj: Police
Protecting Sundarban is national priority: Shahab
Fifth victim dies from burns in Gazipur covered van fire
NSU signs MoU with Fukuyama Univ


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft