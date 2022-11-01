NSU signs MoU with Fukuyama Univ



North South University (NSU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fukuyama University, Japan on Monday. The purpose of this MoU is to provide facilities for students and faculties of both universities to exchange and develop the quality of education and research.Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, NSU, delivered the introductory speech.Prof Yutaka Otsuka, President, Fukuyama University, Japan was virtually present as the chief guest. Prof Toshiaki Itami, Vice-President, Director, International Center, Fukuyama University, Japan was virtually present as special guest. Prof Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, NSU chaired the session.