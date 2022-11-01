Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RAB arrests six for money laundering thru online apps

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested six men for laundering millions of taka to places outside Bangladesh using online gambling apps such as 'Teen Patti Gold'.
The arrestees have been identified as Jamilur Rashid, 31, Simon Hossain, 29, Md Ridwan Ahmed, 29, Md Rakibul Alam, 29, Md Muntakim Ahmed, 37, and Kayes Uddin Ahmed, 32.
They were arrested from the Mohakhali and Uttara areas of the capital on Sunday night, the elite force said at a media briefing at the RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar on Monday.
Jamilur Rashid, CEO of Ulka Games Limited, was identified as the 'prime suspect' of the money laundering ring, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesman.
The RAB Cyber Monitoring Team has stepped up its vigilance and efforts to bring those involved in online casinos to justice, he said. The RAB previously arrested Selim Prodhan, the ringleader of many online casinos.
Many companies were taking in foreign investment under the guise of gaming development and then using online gambling apps to launder millions of taka abroad, RAB said. RAB arrests 6 for money laundering through online gambling apps Ulka Games Limited founder and CEO Jamilur Rashid got involved with a company called 'Moonfrog Lab' from a neighbouring country in 2017.      He was then hired as Moonfrog Lab's Bangladeshi representative in 2018.
Moonfrog Lab then attempted to popularise the 'Teen Patti Gold' app in Bangladesh.-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 sentenced to life in prison for murder of journo
15 receive Aga Khan Music Awards at 2022
Jagannath University signed a MoU with BUET
DMP arrests 42 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Five members of robbery gang arrested in N’ganj: Police
Protecting Sundarban is national priority: Shahab
Fifth victim dies from burns in Gazipur covered van fire
NSU signs MoU with Fukuyama Univ


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft