Union Council member hacked to death in Pirojpur

Pirojpur, Oct 31: Assailants have hacked to death a member of the Union Council in Pirojpur's Bhandaria Upazila, tearing his left leg apart, police say.

The incident occurred in Jholakathi village around 10:00am on Monday, according to Md Sayedur Rahman, superintendent of police in the southern district of Pirojpur. Mamun Hawlader, 40, was a member of Shialkathi Union's Ward No. 9.

Siddikur Rahman, a member of Bhitabaria Union Council Ward No. 4, said: "Mamun was heading to the Union Council and came under attack on his way." -bdnews24.com













