Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Neymar trial wraps up in Spain after prosecutors drop charges

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BARCELONA, OCT 31: Brazilian superstar Neymar's trial in Spain over his transfer to Barcelona in 2013 is expected to wrap up Monday after Spanish prosecutors last week dropped their fraud charges against the player.
The 30-year-old and the eight other defendants -- including his parents who manage his affairs and two former Barca presidents -- will be allowed to make closing arguments to the Barcelona court.
Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain who on Wednesday face Juventus in the Champions League, and his parents have been granted permission by the court to testify via videoconference.
Spanish prosecutors had been seeking a two-year prison term and a fine of 10 million euros ($9.9 million) for Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar in November.
But in a surprise move, the state prosecutor withdrew all criminal charges against Neymar and the rest of the accused, arguing there was not enough evidence presented in court that a crime had been committed.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Madrid drop points against Girona, Betis strike late
Neymar trial wraps up in Spain after prosecutors drop charges
Rashford's 100th Man Utd goal sinks West Ham
Cute Premier Handball League begins today
Australia back on track winning over Ireland at T20 World Cup
New Zealand wary of England firepower
Kohli fumes at 'invasion of privacy' after hotel room video
A fresh start for all!


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft