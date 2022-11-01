Neymar trial wraps up in Spain after prosecutors drop charges

BARCELONA, OCT 31: Brazilian superstar Neymar's trial in Spain over his transfer to Barcelona in 2013 is expected to wrap up Monday after Spanish prosecutors last week dropped their fraud charges against the player.

The 30-year-old and the eight other defendants -- including his parents who manage his affairs and two former Barca presidents -- will be allowed to make closing arguments to the Barcelona court.

Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain who on Wednesday face Juventus in the Champions League, and his parents have been granted permission by the court to testify via videoconference.

Spanish prosecutors had been seeking a two-year prison term and a fine of 10 million euros ($9.9 million) for Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar in November.

But in a surprise move, the state prosecutor withdrew all criminal charges against Neymar and the rest of the accused, arguing there was not enough evidence presented in court that a crime had been committed. -AFP











