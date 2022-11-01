

Cute Premier Handball League begins today

On the day, Arambagh Krira Sangha take on Jurain Janata Club at 12:00pm while Dhaka Mariners Young's Club face Flame Boys Club in the day's second match of the of the opening day's fixture at 1:30pm.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, is expected to inaugurate the week-long meet as the chief guest while sponsor Mousumi Industris Limited's chairman Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal will present there as the special guest.

A total of nine clubs, split into two groups, will take part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).

After a group phase matches, the place-deciding matches will begin from November 6 while the top two teams from each group will qualify for the final slated for November 7 at the same venue.

Participating teams:

Group A - Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dhaka Mariners Young's Club, Prime Sporting Club, Flame Boys Club and Jurain Janata Club.

Group B - Narinda Pragati Boys Club, Bangla Club, Surjodoy Krira Chakra and Menzis Krira Chakra. -BSS

















Cute Premier Handball League begins today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city with two matches are billed for the opening day.On the day, Arambagh Krira Sangha take on Jurain Janata Club at 12:00pm while Dhaka Mariners Young's Club face Flame Boys Club in the day's second match of the of the opening day's fixture at 1:30pm.State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, is expected to inaugurate the week-long meet as the chief guest while sponsor Mousumi Industris Limited's chairman Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal will present there as the special guest.A total of nine clubs, split into two groups, will take part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).After a group phase matches, the place-deciding matches will begin from November 6 while the top two teams from each group will qualify for the final slated for November 7 at the same venue.Participating teams:Group A - Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dhaka Mariners Young's Club, Prime Sporting Club, Flame Boys Club and Jurain Janata Club.Group B - Narinda Pragati Boys Club, Bangla Club, Surjodoy Krira Chakra and Menzis Krira Chakra. -BSS