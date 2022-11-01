|
Cute Premier Handball League begins today
|
Cute Premier Handball League begins today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city with two matches are billed for the opening day.
On the day, Arambagh Krira Sangha take on Jurain Janata Club at 12:00pm while Dhaka Mariners Young's Club face Flame Boys Club in the day's second match of the of the opening day's fixture at 1:30pm.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, is expected to inaugurate the week-long meet as the chief guest while sponsor Mousumi Industris Limited's chairman Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal will present there as the special guest.
A total of nine clubs, split into two groups, will take part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).
After a group phase matches, the place-deciding matches will begin from November 6 while the top two teams from each group will qualify for the final slated for November 7 at the same venue.
Participating teams:
Group A - Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dhaka Mariners Young's Club, Prime Sporting Club, Flame Boys Club and Jurain Janata Club.
Group B - Narinda Pragati Boys Club, Bangla Club, Surjodoy Krira Chakra and Menzis Krira Chakra. -BSS