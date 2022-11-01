A fresh start for all!





Bhutan skipper Kelden Wangmo, Bangladesh skipper Ruma Akter, and Nepal skipper Dipa Rokaya at BFF House, Motijheel in Dhaka on Monday before the SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship 2022. photo: BFF

Bangladesh and Bhutan are engaging in the opener at 4:30 pm at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

As per the schedule, each of the opponents will face the other twice and the highest point holder will become the champion. The matches are to be played from 1 to 11 November at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

All the coaches and skippers came before the media to talk about their expectations and preparations ahead of the kicks off.

Both Bhutan coach Ngawong Yangchan and Nepal coach Bhagwati Rana Magar said that their girls had been in training for a while and this will be their first international event. They all were excited to play it.

Bangladesh women's Head Coach Golam Rabbani Choton said, "It is a very good thing that we are going to play this event as it will be a good platform for our girls before the Under-17 event next year."

"It is completely a new team. Our seniors who are currently in the senior team had their start with the under-15 team. I believe we will have another good start in women's football with this team."

"We will play and plan match by match. Our target is to provide these young guns with a platform for international exposure and gather some good experience."

Regarding the opponents, he said, "Both our opposing coaches had vast experiences and their teams too had been in a good training programme for a while. I have respect for all the opponents and coaches. All are here to play the event after practising hard and taking enough preparation. Those who have the upper hand in tactics and technical aspects will do well here."

The coach didn't want to put much pressure on the girls as it was going to be their first international exposure. He said, "It is going to be a fresh start for the girls. They have been preparing for this event for a long time. I'm hopeful of a good result and expect to see a continuation of our women's results.

Bangladesh skipper Ruma Akter said, "We began our training in June. We will try and do our best to present you with some enjoyable matches there."













