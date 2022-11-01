Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Independence Cup draw held

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

The draw of the 16-team Independence Cup 2022 was held at the BFF House at Motijheel in Dhaka. Apparently, all the teams had equal opportunity to move to the next stage as the groups were seen to be quite balanced.
Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Forties Football Club, and Forties Football Club were placed in Group-A. Group-B consists of Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abahani, Azampur Football Club, Uttara and Team-13 while Group-C is comprised of Dhaka Abahani, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, Team-12 and Uttara Football Club. the Group-D got Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Bangladesh Police Football Club, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society and BFF Elite Football Academy Team.
A total of 11 teams from the Bangladesh Premier League were directly picked to play in the group round.
Among the other teams, four are from the Bangladesh Champions League (BCL) and these are BFF Elite Football Academy Team, Fakirerpool Young Men's Club, Uttara Football Club and Little Friends Club. The other three are services teams including Bangladesh Air Force Football Team, Army Football Team and Navy Football Team.
Winning the lottery, the teams from BCL except for Little Friends Club already got tickets to the group round. The remaining teams in the qualification will play each other to decide the teams 12 and 13 to play the main round and teams 14 to 16 for places. Now, the three services teams and Little Friends Club will play the qualifiers.
The group round will begin on 13 November. The quarter-finals are to be played on 26 and 27 November while the semifinals are to be played on 30 November and 1 December. The place decider will be played on 4 December and the final is on 5 December.
The matches will be played at three venues, the District Stadium in Cumilla, Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
The third-place decider will be played in Munshiganj while Cumilla will host the final.
A vice president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan, general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and representatives of the participating clubs attended the drawing programme.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Madrid drop points against Girona, Betis strike late
Neymar trial wraps up in Spain after prosecutors drop charges
Rashford's 100th Man Utd goal sinks West Ham
Cute Premier Handball League begins today
Australia back on track winning over Ireland at T20 World Cup
New Zealand wary of England firepower
Kohli fumes at 'invasion of privacy' after hotel room video
A fresh start for all!


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft