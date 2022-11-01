

Tigers reach Adelaide to play against India, Pakistan

Ahead of tough calculation to ensure the playoff spots, the Tigers will engage with India on November 2 at Adelaide oval. The match will kick-start at 2:00pm (BST). Shakib and Co will take on Pakistan in their last group battle at 10:00am (BST) on November 6 at the same ground.

South Africa are the table toppers of group-2 in the super-12 round with five points from three matches while India are occupying the 2nd positions by virtue of couple of wins against one defeat. Bangladesh are in 3rd position for as many wins and defeats but have lower run rates. Zimbabwe and Pakistan are the 4th and 5th among six teams in the group. Proteas are virtually secured for playoffs, as they will engage with Pakistan and Netherlands in their next two matches. India will get Zimbabwe after Bangladesh clash whereas Zimbabwe also will get one easy opponent Netherlands.

So, Pakistan are almost out of the next round as wins against both Bangladesh and South Africa is not enough ever assure their place in semifinals as they have won one match only among previous three. Any victory from next two clash can be promote Bangladesh or India to the play offs. However, run rate will be a key factor if both the sides win one against one defeat. Zimbabwe were favoured by rain to share points with South Africa have to win both the next matches, which is not impossible for them but is a daunting task.

So, the Bangladesh-India clash is the virtual quarter-final for both the sides.











