

Terrorism a serious threat to world peace



Even though, the Delhi Declaration covers nearly 3 dozen points, but the most significant message to have emerged from it , however : Terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever, and by whomsoever committed.



We wholeheartedly agree with the Delhi Declaration message.



The Declaration also calls on Member States to fulfil their obligations enshrined in relevant international counter- terrorism conventions and protocols to which they are a party. It recognizes Member States' continuing efforts towards the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.



However, now that the Delhi Declaration has been adopted, it is up to member states to act and co-operate for a greater cause to defend world peace.



Terrorism as a concept is difficult to define. It is a threat that destroys much on both the individual and political fronts. Moreover, it is a deep-rooted malady that throughout history has been used by diverse groups and organisations in support of various sinister causes. Even after numerous steps taken by international organisations, it still appears impossible to eradicate.

At the same time, our government led by astute political leadership under Sheikh Hasina has performed manifestly well in combating all forms of terrorism at home front in the past five years. Her zero-tolerance policy in combating terrorism has been globally acknowledged and acclaimed. In addition, UN authority concerned has also appreciated good practices of our government in combating terrorism and violent extremism.



Recently, the UN Under-Secretary General for Counter-terrorism invited Bangladesh counter-terrorism authorities to share their success stories in the upcoming high-level meeting of the heads of counter-terrorism institutions of the Member States scheduled to take place in June 2023.



However, despite all success stories there is no room for complacency since the dynamics and strategies of terrorism are evolving with times and advance technologies. On that note - it is also promising that the country's new national Anti-terrorism Unit has been buckling up operations, in order to eventually assume role as the lead counter-terrorism agency.



To finish with, an important recent development in the international order - as also touched upon in the Global Security Pulse - is growing public-private partnerships when it comes to countering terrorist and violent extremist online and digital content.



We believe, our government would also focus on this strategic partnership with the private sector in countering terrorism. We find it encouraging following that the UN Security Council's Counter Terrorism Committee unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration on Saturday while concluding the two - day meeting in Mumbai and Delhi.Even though, the Delhi Declaration covers nearly 3 dozen points, but the most significant message to have emerged from it , however : Terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever, and by whomsoever committed.We wholeheartedly agree with the Delhi Declaration message.The Declaration also calls on Member States to fulfil their obligations enshrined in relevant international counter- terrorism conventions and protocols to which they are a party. It recognizes Member States' continuing efforts towards the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.However, now that the Delhi Declaration has been adopted, it is up to member states to act and co-operate for a greater cause to defend world peace.Terrorism as a concept is difficult to define. It is a threat that destroys much on both the individual and political fronts. Moreover, it is a deep-rooted malady that throughout history has been used by diverse groups and organisations in support of various sinister causes. Even after numerous steps taken by international organisations, it still appears impossible to eradicate.At the same time, our government led by astute political leadership under Sheikh Hasina has performed manifestly well in combating all forms of terrorism at home front in the past five years. Her zero-tolerance policy in combating terrorism has been globally acknowledged and acclaimed. In addition, UN authority concerned has also appreciated good practices of our government in combating terrorism and violent extremism.Recently, the UN Under-Secretary General for Counter-terrorism invited Bangladesh counter-terrorism authorities to share their success stories in the upcoming high-level meeting of the heads of counter-terrorism institutions of the Member States scheduled to take place in June 2023.However, despite all success stories there is no room for complacency since the dynamics and strategies of terrorism are evolving with times and advance technologies. On that note - it is also promising that the country's new national Anti-terrorism Unit has been buckling up operations, in order to eventually assume role as the lead counter-terrorism agency.To finish with, an important recent development in the international order - as also touched upon in the Global Security Pulse - is growing public-private partnerships when it comes to countering terrorist and violent extremist online and digital content.We believe, our government would also focus on this strategic partnership with the private sector in countering terrorism.