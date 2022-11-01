

Ensure strict laws to prevent road accidents



According to the calculations of Road Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), 21 thousand 662 people were killed in road accidents in six years from 2016 to 2021. 2 thousand 451 road accidents occurred in the last seven months. Buses, trucks and motorcycles are involved in more than half of the 1,351 accidents.



According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 million people die in road accidents every year around the world. 24 thousand 954 people died in Bangladesh. According to the organization's data, 67 percent of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 64. And in Bangladesh, the loss of GDP due to road accidents is 5.3 percent. According to the information received from the police headquarters, 3 thousand 502 people were killed in road accidents in eight months till August this year.



These statistics are very alarming. Motorcycle accidents are increasing day by day. According to the Road Accident Research Institute (ARI), 53 percent of accidents are caused by reckless speed of vehicles. But there is no success in controlling speed, banning small vehicles on highways and stopping reckless driving. In reality, the law seems to be limited only on paper and not enforced.



10 lakh Nachiman-Kariman-Ezybikes are roaming the roads and highways of the country including the capital. Auto rickshaws, battery operated rickshaws, easy bikes are freely imported. At least 5 lakh unfit buses, trucks, covered vans, human haulers are running freely across the country. Hundreds of thousands of unregistered auto-rickshaws and motorcycles are plying on the roads and highways. And most of their drivers are unskilled, I think these vehicles are the main source of road accidents. In this country, there is no precedent for the punishment of those responsible for accidents. As a result, drivers drive as they wish. He overtook with high risk. Besides, lack of driver training is one of the reasons for road accidents. Most of the sidewalks on the road are full of hawkers, so there is no foot traffic. So people are forced to walk on the main road and get into accidents. The sidewalks should be cleared of hawkers as soon as possible. Due to less use of seat belts and helmets in buses, even minor accidents are causing loss of life.



In this context, the people of Road Safety Foundation say that the government has made laws but not regulations. Important sections of the Act are not being implemented due to lack of regulations. As a result, order is not returning to the road. A large number of people are losing their lives in road accidents one after another. According to them, road transport owners and trade union leaders do not want this law to be implemented. Because if the law is fully implemented, order will return on the roads. If order returns to the road, the extortion of a class leader will also stop.



In such a situation, I think it is more important for the government to take effective steps for the speedy issuance of road transport rules and their proper implementation. For this, positive thinking and concerted action is needed. Strict surveillance of the traffic police is especially necessary to control reckless speed of motorcycles. Roughly half of all accidents involving motorcycles involve speed bumps. Fines and penalties should be ensured for whoever violates traffic laws. Transport owners, workers as well as passengers need to be aware and ensure proper enforcement of laws.

