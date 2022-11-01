

How income tax rebate could benefit the marginal people



The practice of conditional tax rebate for the private health sectors are being followed in many countries including the USA. In the USA, Government allows the private health caregivers to enjoy a tax exemption with the condition that, they will have to serve the poor and needy people for free or at a nominal cost compared to the others. This conditional rebate in income tax is beneficial for both, the caregivers as well as the service receivers.



According to a research poll conducted by Gallup, a Washington based analytics and advisory company, 25% of the people who participated in a survey said that, in USA, they had to delay the medical treatment for serious illness only because the cost of such treatment was exorbitant. A more serious and sorry state of US medical management came out when another poll by same organization has revealed that at least 34 million American people know at least one person from their kith and keen who have died without receiving any medical treatment at the time of need.



Let's have a look at the Indian health care system, which, understandably, is much similar to ours. A report published by the Lancet, a leading health research organization, has said that more than 16 lac people died in 2016 alone because they were treated in a wrong way or were wrongly diagnosed. The same report also exposed that, more than 8 lac people died in the same year for their non-accessibility to the healthcare systems. This report of Lancet further provided us with another stark and dark data, which revealed that 2.4 million people died in India from treatable ailments, meaning that 24 lac people had not have to lose their lives if they could avail medical access or proper medication. Another report published in an Indian newspaper said, more than 45% of the recorded death in India had not received any medical care before their death. The data is anything but cheering and hope sparkling. If it is not trepidant, what must the other definition be?



Coming to our own country, undoubtedly the situations would be shabbier in reality, while the paper might say otherwise because here, we have no data on this account; at least I did not find any in the public domain. We barely know how many people are dying merely because they do not have the access to medical care, even when they are in extreme need. We do not know how many people are delaying their medical care, fearing that it might cost their whole salaries or income of a full month. We, however, have news reports containing sad stories of some poor lady died during her labor or a child died before he could be taken to the nearest hospital. We also are very much familiar with the scenario where wrong treatment has led someone to death. I am almost certain, if there be any survey, at least 50% of the people would nod in conformity that someone among their acquaintances has died due to the wrong treatment, delayed treatment or no-treatment at all. Therefore, the inference would not be too absurd to say that the situation here might not be better than what the Americans and Indians have been suffering.



Although comparing our situation with that of the USA and India and drawing any similarities in outlining a general scenario are somewhat eccentric, but the intention is absolutely bonafide. The comparison are merely for suggesting that our health care system could also experience huge positive change if the government steps forward in facilitating and, in some cases may be, pushing the private healthcare providers to jump over with all their capabilities, manpower and organizational strength in serving the people living in the lower stairs of the economic potency. As has been stated earlier, exemptions in income tax of the private health caregiver could be a super booster in accelerating the access of marginal people in getting better and easier healthcare once it is granted with a mandatory the condition of extending their services to the poor people and to the people living in the remote and inaccessible areas.



Blissfully, we have big actors in the private health sectors with infrastructural and financial capabilities to provide free or discounted health care to the needy people. In a frame where there are people 'contributing' enormously to the foreign health care system by travelling abroad and spending money for receiving better medical care, there are more who are dying here in Bangladesh without receiving even basic treatment.



Basic treatment is a part of people's right to life as guaranteed under the Constitution and the state is bound to ensure and protect the fundamental rights of its people. Despite being the flag bearer of the capitalist economy, if the USA can grant a tax rebate to the private health sectors for the benefit of the people in need, Bangladesh, who constitutionally cherish the principles of socialism could definitely do the same or perhaps better and we are always with the hope.

The writer is an advocate in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh

















Coming up with some tax benefits or tax rebates for the sectors which the government thinks are in need of has been a common policy exercise for the Governments across the globe. Our Government as well, has been allowing tax rebates to a host of sectors including the Software Manufacturers, who are exempted from income tax up until 2024 and this exemption is expected to continue for a few more years. Like the software manufacturing sector, there are many more who are enjoying such benefits. This write up will contend that, a conditional and partial tax rebate for the private health care providers could benefit the marginal people, especially the people who are in dire need and are living a below standard lifestyle, to a great extent.The practice of conditional tax rebate for the private health sectors are being followed in many countries including the USA. In the USA, Government allows the private health caregivers to enjoy a tax exemption with the condition that, they will have to serve the poor and needy people for free or at a nominal cost compared to the others. This conditional rebate in income tax is beneficial for both, the caregivers as well as the service receivers.According to a research poll conducted by Gallup, a Washington based analytics and advisory company, 25% of the people who participated in a survey said that, in USA, they had to delay the medical treatment for serious illness only because the cost of such treatment was exorbitant. A more serious and sorry state of US medical management came out when another poll by same organization has revealed that at least 34 million American people know at least one person from their kith and keen who have died without receiving any medical treatment at the time of need.Let's have a look at the Indian health care system, which, understandably, is much similar to ours. A report published by the Lancet, a leading health research organization, has said that more than 16 lac people died in 2016 alone because they were treated in a wrong way or were wrongly diagnosed. The same report also exposed that, more than 8 lac people died in the same year for their non-accessibility to the healthcare systems. This report of Lancet further provided us with another stark and dark data, which revealed that 2.4 million people died in India from treatable ailments, meaning that 24 lac people had not have to lose their lives if they could avail medical access or proper medication. Another report published in an Indian newspaper said, more than 45% of the recorded death in India had not received any medical care before their death. The data is anything but cheering and hope sparkling. If it is not trepidant, what must the other definition be?Coming to our own country, undoubtedly the situations would be shabbier in reality, while the paper might say otherwise because here, we have no data on this account; at least I did not find any in the public domain. We barely know how many people are dying merely because they do not have the access to medical care, even when they are in extreme need. We do not know how many people are delaying their medical care, fearing that it might cost their whole salaries or income of a full month. We, however, have news reports containing sad stories of some poor lady died during her labor or a child died before he could be taken to the nearest hospital. We also are very much familiar with the scenario where wrong treatment has led someone to death. I am almost certain, if there be any survey, at least 50% of the people would nod in conformity that someone among their acquaintances has died due to the wrong treatment, delayed treatment or no-treatment at all. Therefore, the inference would not be too absurd to say that the situation here might not be better than what the Americans and Indians have been suffering.Although comparing our situation with that of the USA and India and drawing any similarities in outlining a general scenario are somewhat eccentric, but the intention is absolutely bonafide. The comparison are merely for suggesting that our health care system could also experience huge positive change if the government steps forward in facilitating and, in some cases may be, pushing the private healthcare providers to jump over with all their capabilities, manpower and organizational strength in serving the people living in the lower stairs of the economic potency. As has been stated earlier, exemptions in income tax of the private health caregiver could be a super booster in accelerating the access of marginal people in getting better and easier healthcare once it is granted with a mandatory the condition of extending their services to the poor people and to the people living in the remote and inaccessible areas.Blissfully, we have big actors in the private health sectors with infrastructural and financial capabilities to provide free or discounted health care to the needy people. In a frame where there are people 'contributing' enormously to the foreign health care system by travelling abroad and spending money for receiving better medical care, there are more who are dying here in Bangladesh without receiving even basic treatment.Basic treatment is a part of people's right to life as guaranteed under the Constitution and the state is bound to ensure and protect the fundamental rights of its people. Despite being the flag bearer of the capitalist economy, if the USA can grant a tax rebate to the private health sectors for the benefit of the people in need, Bangladesh, who constitutionally cherish the principles of socialism could definitely do the same or perhaps better and we are always with the hope.The writer is an advocate in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh