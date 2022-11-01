Video
Home Countryside

15 intellectuals honoured at Gouripur

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Mymensingh District AL President Advocate Jahirul Haq Khoka, as the chief guest, giving the crest to writer Sattajit Biswas Rana at MCC Sahab Uddin Auditorium in the city on Sunday. photo: observer

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Oct 31: A total of 15 intellectuals got Pen Award for '2019 to 2021' in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
This award was given for their contributions to arts, education, language, literature, research, journalism and social services.
The certificate and medal distribution function was organized in Sahab Uddin Auditorium at Mymensingh City Corporation. It was presided over by Professor Engineer M A Jinnah, Vice-President of the Electoral Committee for Khawja Usman Khan Pen Award.
Advocate Jahirul Haq Khoka, president of Mymensingh District Awami League, was present as the chief guest and distributed the awards.   Md Sadekul Islam and Md Jahirul Huda Liton jointly moderated it.  
Seven of award recipients Shahidullah Farazi, Fatema Israt Rekha, Nani Gopal Sarkar, Afindi Nurul Islam, Sattajit Biswas Rana, Nazma Mamtaz, and Hazera Begum got the award in arts, education, language, and literature.
 Dr. Md Abdul Malek and Jahangir Alam Jahan, got the award in research. Ataul Karim Khokan, Md Shahjanan, ASM Hossain Shahied, and M Mokhlesur Rahman got the award in journalism.
Muhammad Fazlul Haq and Abdur Rouf  Liton got the award for social      services.



