Housewife ‘kills self’ at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Oct 31: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Ratna, 25, wife of Md Liton, a resident of Charbhuta Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the woman drank poison in her house at night as her family members blamed her for stealing a mobile phone and gold chain.

Later on, the family members rescued her in critical condition and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.












