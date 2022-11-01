Video
Home Countryside

Housewife ‘kills self’ at Lalmohan

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Oct 31: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Ratna, 25, wife of Md Liton, a resident of Charbhuta Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said the woman drank poison in her house at night as her family members blamed her for stealing a mobile phone and gold chain.
Later on, the family members rescued her in critical condition and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


