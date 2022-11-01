Five arrested in rape cases in three districts

Five men including a school teacher were arrested in three different rape cases in separate drives in three districts- Bogura, Netrakona and Cumilla, in four days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested a sexagenarian man on Sunday night for allegedly raping a widow in Nandigram Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Abdur Razzaque, 63, a resident of Kusta Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain said Razzaque used to propose the woman for establishing an illicit relationship with him after her husband had died.

As a sequel to that, Razzaque forcibly raped the widow at her house on May 13 last. However, she could not say anything to anyone because of the shame. As a result, he raped her again on June 25. After that, the matter became known to all in the area. Razzak then passed the time by talking about marriage. Meanwhile, influential people of the area tried to cover up this.

Later on, the woman came to the PS on Sunday night and filed a case against him, OC Anwar said.

However, the law enfocers arrested the accused by conducting a drive after the complaint, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: A 25-year-old female worker of a garment factory was gang-raped while she was going to attend a wedding ceremony in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district early Friday.

Police arrested three people in this connection.

The arrested persons are: Md Apel Mia, 30, Md Rony Mia, 30, and Hanif Mia, 30.

Kalmakanda PS OC Abdul Ahad Khan said they arrested the trio after an FIR was lodged by the victim.

The victim, who works in a garment factory in Bhaluka Upazila of the district, hailed from Bhola District, he said.

The woman got off a bus in Paboi Intersection to attend the wedding ceremony of the younger sister of her friend in Kutigaon Village in the upazila at around 1am, the OC said.

As she didn't know the place, she sought help from some local people who later took her to an isolated place where she was raped, the police officer added.

CUMILLA: A teacher has been arrested by police on charge of rape of a schoolgirl at Muradnagar in the district.

The arrested person is Sajjad Hossain Raju, an assistant teacher of Sarmakanda Islamia Adarsha Dakhil Madrasa. He is the son of late Altaf Hossain of Moheswarpasha Village under Daulatpur PS in Khulna District.

He was arrested following a case filed by the mother of rape victim on Thursday night.

According to the case statement, teacher Saju used to teach 10 to 12 female students including the victim at a rented house in Sarmakanda area. Saying that "the student lagged behind in her study," he directed the victim to come to him on the closing day of October 21 last.

When the girl went to the teacher for private tuition in the afternoon on that day, Saju raped her there.

Muradnagar PS OC Kamruzzaman Talukder said being the plaintiff the victim's mother filed a case on Thursday night.

After the arrest, teacher Raju was sent to jail on Friday following a court order, the OC added.











