Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:16 AM
Countryside

Two females among 3 killed in road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl and an elderly woman have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Joypurhat and Patuakhali, on Sunday.
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man named was killed in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as AH Malek, son of late Ali Fakir, a resident of Dakshin Qutubpur Village  under Moazzempur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Malek was heading to Kanurampur Market from the house at around 7pm. At that time, a speedy motorcycle hit him while he was trying to get into an auto-rickshaw in front of the house of one Suresh Doctor on the Kanurampur-Trishal Regional Road in Moazzempur Union, which left Malek seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged by them.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incident.
JOYPURHAT: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Anika Bushra Risha, 5, daughter of Shaheen Alam, a resident of Chakla Village in the upazila.
Joypurhat PS OC Sirajul Islam said a speedy motorcycle hit the girl when she was getting down from an auto-rickshaw in Durghadaha Bazar of the upazila, which left her critically injured.
Locals rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, the OC added.
MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Anwara Bibi, 68, wife of late Joynal Fakir, a resident of Dakshin Amragachhia Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Anwara Bibi was going to her parents' house in the morning. On the way, an auto-van hit her in the area on the Subidkhali-Moyda Sreenagar rural road at around 9:30am while she was crossing the road, which left the woman seriously injured.
Locals and the auto-van driver Mosharraf rescued Anwara Bibi in critical condition and rushed her to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Nilima Snigdha declared the woman dead.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.
Mirzaganj PS OC Anwar Hossain Talukder confirmed the incident.


