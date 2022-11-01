Video
Home Countryside

Broken wooden bridge poses life-risk at Morrelganj

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

The risky bridge over Fakirbari Canal at Baharbunia in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Oct 31: Local people, particularly students, are facing serious communication problem due to a broken wooden bridge in the upazila of the district.
The wooden bridge that has been risky for the last three years is now damaged again by Cyclone Sitrang in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.
The bridge over Fakirbari Khal (canal) is located in Ward No. 6 of No. 11 Baharbunia Union in the upazila.  It has been lying risky for the last three years. Now its different parts are lifted away.
To run the bridge, locals in cooperation with union member tried to repair it with bamboos.  
This bridge is used by students of Uttar Fulhata Government Primary School and other educational institutions and hundreds of locals in the upazila.  It has no railings. So they are using it taking life risk.  
A local victim Rakib Khan said, the risky bridge has been more frangible after the damage by Sitrang. It can cause accident anytime, he added.
So it is urgent to re-build the bridge without any delay, he demanded.
Union Chairman Talukdar Ripon said, damages of Sitrang have been informed to the authorities concerned. It is urgent to run the risky bridge soon, he maintained.
Upazila Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, a damage report of the bridge has been sent to the department concerned.


