GOURIPUR, Oct 31: The 9th death anniversary of former chairman of Ramgopal Union Abdul Quadir in Gouripur Upazila was held on Sunday.

Abdul Quadir was also organizing secretary of upazila Awami League and president of Gouripur Upazila Juba League.

On the occasion, Ramgopal Union AL arranged different programmes including his grave-visit, floral wreath offering, Qur'ankhani and Doa Mahfil, and a commemorating meeting.

His son and running Chairman of the same union Abdullah Al Mamun sought blessing for his father's departed soul.













