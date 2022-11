BTV Sub-Station in Noakhali conducted a drive at Durgapur











BTV Sub-Station in Noakhali conducted a drive at Durgapur in Begumganj Upazila on Monday against the illegal cable operators. A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Tasfiqur Rahman fined JS Cable Network Tk 60,000 for doing dish business without licence during the drive. Licence Inspector Akram ul Islam was also present at that time. photo: observer