Five found dead in five districts

Five people including a woman and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Netrakona and Barishal, in five days.

MANIKGANJ: The body of a female police member was recovered from her rented house in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahmuda Nahar Mitu, 24, daughter of Abdul Maleq, hailed from Benuarchar Village in Islampur Upazila of Jamalpur District.

Police and local sources said Mitu was posted in Dhaka District Unit Counter Terrorism Unit Purbachal. Due to bad relationship with her husband, she started living in a rented house owned by one Hanif in Gazina Basta Village under Dhalla Union in Singair Upazila of the district since three months back.

However, neighbours informed the police on Sunday morning as she did not respond for long.

Being informed, police recovered her body from the rented house at around 1:30pm and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also found a bottle of pesticide beside the body.

Police assumed that she might have committed suicide after drinking poison.

Singair Circle Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Abdullah Al Imran confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason of her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a river in Haripur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Tauhid Ali, 36, son of Md A Rahman, a resident of Gajdhumdangi area under No. 3 Bakua Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Tauhid was catching fish in a river in the area on Friday night. He earned his livelihood by fishing there.

However, the wife of Tauhid spotted his body in the river in the morning and started screaming.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals suspects that he might have been electrocuted.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haripur Police Station (PS) Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a crematorium in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Arun Chandra Halder, 70, son of late Nalin Chandra Halder, a resident of Kashimpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Arun Halder went to a field near the Chhoto Jamuna River in the area in the morning along with his cow.

Later on, locals spotted his body at Baraijpara Crematorium adjacent to the river at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raninagar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a restaurant employee from Kurpar area in the district town on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 24, son of late Tuta Miah, hailed from Purbadhala Upazila in the district.

According to police sources, Amirul along with his friends went out of the house on Thursday evening. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body near an agriculture farm in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injury mark was seen in the neck of the body.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a ditch in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Milon Hawlader, 25, son of Manik Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 8 Old Koylaghat area in Barishal City.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon said Milon Hawlader went missing while he along with his auto-rickshaw was heading towards Barishal from Nalchhity Upazila of Jhalakati during the storm on October 24.

Later on, his body was found in a ditch in Bakharkathi area of Bakerganj beside the Barishal-Patuakhali road at around 11am on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have died due to Cyclone Sitrang.

However, necessary steps will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members, the OC added.















