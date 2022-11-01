Two men held with firearms in Kishoreganj, Pabna

Two men have been arrested along with firearms in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Pabna, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with a firearm from Katiadi Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested man is Md Abdul Kadir Dulal, 65, son of late Haji Kalachan Shah, a resident of Kurikhai Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Jashodal Shibnath area in the morning. The RAB members, later, arrested him along with one pipe gun and two other local weapons.

A case has been filed with Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) in this connection, the RAB official added.

PABNA: Police on Friday arrested a member of a robber gang along with firearms from Sujanagar Upazila in the district when they were preparing for a robbery.

The arrested man is Nizam Uddin alias Mizan, 55, hailed from Bera Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Aminpur PS Md Rawshan Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Sreepur area at around 4am, and arrested Mizan when a gang of robbers were preparing for a robbery.

However, the other members of the gang managed to escape the scene after sensing the presence of police.

A case has been filed against the arrested person with the PS, the OC added.











